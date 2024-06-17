Elections législatives. Dans l'Eure, 40 candidats vont s'affronter dans les cinq circonscriptions

Dans l'Eure, qui compte cinq circonscriptions, ils sont quarante candidats titulaires et autant de suppléants à avoir postulé. En résumé, il y a 21 hommes titulaires et 19 femmes titulaires, ainsi que 22 hommes suppléants et 18 femmes suppléants. Tous les députés sortants (4 RN, 1 Parti socialiste) sont candidats à leur succession.
Les deuxième (Evreux) et cinquième (Vernon) circonscriptions sont les plus convoitées avec chacune huit candidats.
Les deuxième (Evreux) et cinquième (Vernon) circonscriptions sont les plus convoitées avec chacune huit candidats.
1ère circonscription
Cantons de Breteuil, Damville, Evreux Est, Evreux Sud, Nonancourt, Pacy-sur-Eure, Saint-André-de-l'Eure, Verneuil-sur-Avre.
Les candidats:
1. M. Jacques Thalmann
Suppléant : Mme Anastasia Thalmann
2. Mme Anne Ducamp
Suppléant : M. Denis Panier
3. Mme Christine Le Bonté
Suppléant : M. Théo Plancher
4. Mme Christine Loir (Député sortante, RN)
Suppléant : M. Benjamin Willoqueaux
5. M. Julien Canin
Suppléant : Mme Sophie Delhôme-Cloménil
Les candidats:
1. M. Jacques Thalmann
Suppléant : Mme Anastasia Thalmann
2. Mme Anne Ducamp
Suppléant : M. Denis Panier
3. Mme Christine Le Bonté
Suppléant : M. Théo Plancher
4. Mme Christine Loir (Député sortante, RN)
Suppléant : M. Benjamin Willoqueaux
5. M. Julien Canin
Suppléant : Mme Sophie Delhôme-Cloménil
2ème circonscription
Cantons de : Beaumont-le-Roger, Brionne, Conches-en-Ouche, Evreux Nord, Evreux Ouest, Le Neubourg, Rugles
Les candidats
1. Mme Laure Anne Godard
Suppléant : Mme Yamina Saim
2. M. Timour Veyri
Suppléant : M. Valéry Beuriot
3. Mme Katiana Levavasseur (député sortante RN, conseillère municipale du Neubourg)
Suppléant : M. Axel Braie
4. Mme Isabelle Collin
Suppléant : M. Gérard Thébaud
5. M. Édouard Baude
Suppléant : M. Christophe Chopin
6. Mme Stéphanie Auger (vice-présidente du conseil départemental, adjointe au maire d'Évreux, )
Suppléant : M. Nicolas Gavard-Gongallud (adjolint au maire d'Évreux)
7. Mme Mélanie Peyraud
Suppléant : M. Philippe Rhazi
8. Mme Laurence Brély
Suppléant : M. Bernard Steinitz
Les candidats
1. Mme Laure Anne Godard
Suppléant : Mme Yamina Saim
2. M. Timour Veyri
Suppléant : M. Valéry Beuriot
3. Mme Katiana Levavasseur (député sortante RN, conseillère municipale du Neubourg)
Suppléant : M. Axel Braie
4. Mme Isabelle Collin
Suppléant : M. Gérard Thébaud
5. M. Édouard Baude
Suppléant : M. Christophe Chopin
6. Mme Stéphanie Auger (vice-présidente du conseil départemental, adjointe au maire d'Évreux, )
Suppléant : M. Nicolas Gavard-Gongallud (adjolint au maire d'Évreux)
7. Mme Mélanie Peyraud
Suppléant : M. Philippe Rhazi
8. Mme Laurence Brély
Suppléant : M. Bernard Steinitz
3ème circonscription
Cantons de : Beaumesnil, Bernay Est, Bernay Ouest, Beuzeville, Broglie, Cormeilles, Montfort-sur-Risle, Pont-Audemer, Quillebeuf-sur-Seine, Routot, Saint-Georges-du-Vièvre, Thiberville.
Les candidats
1. M. Didier Daric
Suppléant : M. Adrien Delalonde
2. M. Kévin Mauvieux (député sortant RN, conseiller municipal de Pont-Audemer)
Suppléant : Mme Armelle Gestat De Garambé
3. Mme Marie-Noëlle Huard
Suppléant : M. Eric Marre
4. M. Thomas Elexhauser
Suppléant : Mme Micheline Paris
5. Mme Marie Tamarelle Verhaeghe
Suppléant : M. Xavier Montenoise
6. M. Jean-Christophe Turpin
Suppléant : Mme Dorine Le Pêcheur
Les candidats
1. M. Didier Daric
Suppléant : M. Adrien Delalonde
2. M. Kévin Mauvieux (député sortant RN, conseiller municipal de Pont-Audemer)
Suppléant : Mme Armelle Gestat De Garambé
3. Mme Marie-Noëlle Huard
Suppléant : M. Eric Marre
4. M. Thomas Elexhauser
Suppléant : Mme Micheline Paris
5. Mme Marie Tamarelle Verhaeghe
Suppléant : M. Xavier Montenoise
6. M. Jean-Christophe Turpin
Suppléant : Mme Dorine Le Pêcheur
4ème circonscription
Cantons de Amfreville-la-Campagne, Bourgtheroulde-Infreville, Gaillon, Gaillon-Campagne, Louviers Nord, Louviers Sud, Pont-de-l'Arche, Val-de-Reuil
Les candidats
1. Mme Stacy Blondel.
Suppléant : M. Florian Albrech
2. M. Philippe Brun (député sortant PS, conseiller municipal de Louviers).
Suppléant : Mme Janick Léger
3. M. Christophe Solal.
Suppléant : Mme Monique Alnikine
4. M. Patrice Pauper.
Suppléant : M. Josselin Launay
5. Mme Anne Terlez.
Suppléant : M. Joris Benier
6. M. Olivier Istin.
Suppléant : M. Raphaël Crocfer
Les candidats
1. Mme Stacy Blondel.
Suppléant : M. Florian Albrech
2. M. Philippe Brun (député sortant PS, conseiller municipal de Louviers).
Suppléant : Mme Janick Léger
3. M. Christophe Solal.
Suppléant : Mme Monique Alnikine
4. M. Patrice Pauper.
Suppléant : M. Josselin Launay
5. Mme Anne Terlez.
Suppléant : M. Joris Benier
6. M. Olivier Istin.
Suppléant : M. Raphaël Crocfer
5ème circonscription
Cantons de : Les Andelys, Ecos, Etrépagny, Fleury-sur-Andelle, Gisors, Lyons-la-Forêt, Vernon Nord, Vernon Sud
Les candidats
1. M. Ludovic Beaujouan.
Suppléant : Mme Victoria Herrmani
2. M. Pierre-Yves Jourdain.
Suppléant : Mme Amandine Liard
3. Mme Delphine Blitman.
Suppléant : Mme Anne-Marie Colin
4. M. Timothée Houssin.(député sortant RN, conseiller régional de Normandie)
Suppléant : M. Dylan Cauvin
5. M. Christian Mazure.
Suppléant : Mme Héléna Martinez
6. M. Colin Prévoteau Du Clary.
Suppléant : Mme Anaïs Ramajo-Vicente
7. M. Frédéric Duché majorité présidentielle, (maire des Andelys, vice-Président du conseil départemental de l'Eure).
Suppléant : M. François Ouzilleau, (maire de Vernon, conseiller régional de Normandie)
8. M. David Daverton.
Suppléant : Mme L Guerin
Les candidats
1. M. Ludovic Beaujouan.
Suppléant : Mme Victoria Herrmani
2. M. Pierre-Yves Jourdain.
Suppléant : Mme Amandine Liard
3. Mme Delphine Blitman.
Suppléant : Mme Anne-Marie Colin
4. M. Timothée Houssin.(député sortant RN, conseiller régional de Normandie)
Suppléant : M. Dylan Cauvin
5. M. Christian Mazure.
Suppléant : Mme Héléna Martinez
6. M. Colin Prévoteau Du Clary.
Suppléant : Mme Anaïs Ramajo-Vicente
7. M. Frédéric Duché majorité présidentielle, (maire des Andelys, vice-Président du conseil départemental de l'Eure).
Suppléant : M. François Ouzilleau, (maire de Vernon, conseiller régional de Normandie)
8. M. David Daverton.
Suppléant : Mme L Guerin