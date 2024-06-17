Connectez-vous S'inscrire
Elections législatives. Dans l'Eure, 40 candidats vont s'affronter dans les cinq circonscriptions

> 21 hommes et 19 femmes. > Les cinq députés sortants briguent un nouveau mandat.


Lundi 17 Juin 2024 à 11:43

Les candidates et candidats aux élections législatives des 30 juin et 7 juillet avaient jusqu'à ce dimanche 16 juin pour déclarer officiellement leur candidature à la préfecture de leur département. On connait désormais leurs noms.



Dans l'Eure, qui compte cinq circonscriptions, ils sont quarante candidats titulaires et autant de suppléants à avoir postulé. En résumé, il y a 21 hommes titulaires et 19 femmes titulaires, ainsi que 22 hommes suppléants et 18 femmes suppléants. Tous les députés sortants (4  RN, 1 Parti socialiste) sont candidats à leur succession. 

Les deuxième  (Evreux) et cinquième (Vernon) circonscriptions sont les plus convoitées avec chacune huit candidats.

1ère circonscription

Cantons de Breteuil, Damville, Evreux Est, Evreux Sud, Nonancourt, Pacy-sur-Eure, Saint-André-de-l'Eure, Verneuil-sur-Avre.

Les candidats: 

1. M. Jacques Thalmann
   Suppléant : Mme Anastasia Thalmann

2. Mme Anne Ducamp
   Suppléant : M. Denis Panier

3. Mme Christine Le Bonté
   Suppléant : M. Théo Plancher

4. Mme Christine Loir (Député sortante, RN)
   Suppléant : M. Benjamin Willoqueaux

5. M. Julien Canin
   Suppléant : Mme Sophie Delhôme-Cloménil

2ème circonscription

Cantons de : Beaumont-le-Roger, Brionne, Conches-en-Ouche, Evreux Nord, Evreux Ouest, Le Neubourg, Rugles

Les candidats

1. Mme Laure Anne Godard
   Suppléant : Mme Yamina Saim

2. M. Timour Veyri
   Suppléant : M. Valéry Beuriot

3. Mme Katiana Levavasseur (député sortante RN, conseillère municipale du Neubourg)
   Suppléant : M. Axel Braie

4. Mme Isabelle Collin
   Suppléant : M. Gérard Thébaud

5. M. Édouard Baude
   Suppléant : M. Christophe Chopin

6. Mme Stéphanie Auger (vice-présidente du conseil départemental, adjointe au maire d'Évreux, )
   Suppléant : M. Nicolas Gavard-Gongallud (adjolint au maire d'Évreux)

7. Mme Mélanie Peyraud
   Suppléant : M. Philippe Rhazi

8. Mme Laurence Brély
   Suppléant : M. Bernard Steinitz

3ème circonscription

Cantons de : Beaumesnil, Bernay Est, Bernay Ouest, Beuzeville, Broglie, Cormeilles, Montfort-sur-Risle, Pont-Audemer, Quillebeuf-sur-Seine, Routot, Saint-Georges-du-Vièvre, Thiberville.

Les candidats

1. M. Didier Daric
   Suppléant : M. Adrien Delalonde

2.  M. Kévin Mauvieux (député sortant RN, conseiller municipal de Pont-Audemer)
   Suppléant : Mme Armelle Gestat De Garambé

3. Mme Marie-Noëlle Huard
   Suppléant : M. Eric Marre

4. M. Thomas Elexhauser
   Suppléant : Mme Micheline Paris

5. Mme Marie Tamarelle Verhaeghe
   Suppléant : M. Xavier Montenoise

6. M. Jean-Christophe Turpin
   Suppléant : Mme Dorine Le Pêcheur

4ème circonscription

Cantons de Amfreville-la-Campagne, Bourgtheroulde-Infreville, Gaillon, Gaillon-Campagne, Louviers Nord, Louviers Sud, Pont-de-l'Arche, Val-de-Reuil

Les candidats

1.  Mme Stacy Blondel.
Suppléant : M. Florian Albrech

2. M. Philippe Brun (député sortant PS, conseiller municipal de Louviers).
Suppléant : Mme Janick Léger

3. M. Christophe Solal.
Suppléant : Mme Monique Alnikine

4. M. Patrice Pauper.
Suppléant : M. Josselin Launay

5. Mme Anne Terlez.
Suppléant : M. Joris Benier

6. M. Olivier Istin.
Suppléant : M. Raphaël Crocfer

5ème circonscription

Cantons de : Les Andelys, Ecos, Etrépagny, Fleury-sur-Andelle, Gisors, Lyons-la-Forêt, Vernon Nord, Vernon Sud

Les candidats 

1. M. Ludovic Beaujouan.
Suppléant : Mme Victoria Herrmani

2. M. Pierre-Yves Jourdain.
Suppléant : Mme Amandine Liard 

3. Mme Delphine Blitman.
Suppléant : Mme Anne-Marie Colin

4. M. Timothée Houssin.(député sortant RN,  conseiller régional de Normandie)
Suppléant : M. Dylan Cauvin

5. M. Christian Mazure.
Suppléant : Mme Héléna Martinez

6. M. Colin Prévoteau Du Clary.
Suppléant : Mme Anaïs Ramajo-Vicente

7. M. Frédéric Duché majorité présidentielle, (maire des Andelys, vice-Président du conseil départemental de l'Eure).
Suppléant : M. François Ouzilleau, (maire de Vernon, conseiller régional de Normandie)

8. M. David Daverton. 
Suppléant : Mme L Guerin




