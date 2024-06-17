Elections législatives. Dans l'Eure, 40 candidats vont s'affronter dans les cinq circonscriptions

Dans l'Eure, qui compte cinq circonscriptions, ils sont quarante candidats titulaires et autant de suppléants à avoir postulé. En résumé, il y a 21 hommes titulaires et 19 femmes titulaires, ainsi que 22 hommes suppléants et 18 femmes suppléants. Tous les députés sortants (4 RN, 1 Parti socialiste) sont candidats à leur succession.



Les deuxième (Evreux) et cinquième (Vernon) circonscriptions sont les plus convoitées avec chacune huit candidats.